Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.
In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of LQDT opened at $17.06 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.
About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
