Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 11362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.
About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
