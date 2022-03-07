Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrainsWay has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.