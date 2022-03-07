Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrainsWay has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.
NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
