Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.33. 5,422,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,632. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $207.14 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.