Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,038,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,979. The stock has a market cap of $193.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.93, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.