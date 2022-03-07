Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.46. 5,794,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.