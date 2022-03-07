Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,267. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $159.29 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.