Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $74,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.10. 156,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,887. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.29 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.