LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $157.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,261 shares of company stock valued at $30,733,456 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

