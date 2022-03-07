LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,649 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,662 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 473.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 103.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 302,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

