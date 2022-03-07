LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,444,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,737,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.