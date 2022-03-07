LPL Financial LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.30% of Global X Aging Population ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000.

AGNG stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

