Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MJDLF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 93,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

