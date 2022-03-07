Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
MJDLF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 93,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.
