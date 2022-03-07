Maple (MPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.99 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $21.73 or 0.00055993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $95.99 million and $3.32 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00103907 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.