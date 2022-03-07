MAPS (MAPS) Price Tops $0.77

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $32.78 million and $873,291.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010564 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,651,823 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.