Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 506.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 416.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.