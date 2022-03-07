Marshall Wace LLP Invests $239,000 in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 196.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 492,824 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,257 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

