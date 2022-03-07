Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $231,000 Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $759.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

