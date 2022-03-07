Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $275,000 Investment in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,913,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $906,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $56.53 on Monday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

