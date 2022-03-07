Marshall Wace LLP Sells 29,809 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,259,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,694,000 after buying an additional 314,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

