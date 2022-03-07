Marshall Wace LLP Sells 62,107 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,107 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Intellicheck worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $8,321,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 107.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 218.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 29.2% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,700 shares of company stock worth $129,461. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDN opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $56.01 million, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

