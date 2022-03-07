Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $149.57 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.22. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

