McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.