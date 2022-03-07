McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 546,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 152,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.73. 415,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,058,197. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

