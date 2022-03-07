McLean Asset Management Corp Has $4.20 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $7.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.97. 1,122,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,188,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.62 and its 200 day moving average is $311.59. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

