McLean Asset Management Corp Has $41.46 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 810,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned about 0.67% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $41,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.13. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

