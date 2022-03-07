McLean Asset Management Corp Has $672,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.61. The company had a trading volume of 85,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.