McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $247,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $8,738,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $45.87. 114,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,621. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.