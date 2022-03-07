McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $19.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $528.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

