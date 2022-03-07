Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.40

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.40 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 110.30 ($1.48), with a volume of 2852046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.30 ($1.63).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £46,550 ($62,458.07). Also, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($66,979.74).

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

