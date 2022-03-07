Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Get Merus alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

MRUS opened at $26.43 on Friday. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $13,897,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.