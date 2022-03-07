Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,414 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. 48,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other FTC Solar news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $486,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,933 over the last quarter.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

