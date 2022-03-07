Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,412.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $23,412.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,839,591 coins and its circulating supply is 79,839,493 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

