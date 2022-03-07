Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

MEI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 166,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

