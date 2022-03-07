Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

