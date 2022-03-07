Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $182,000 Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Romeo Power by 88.3% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 871,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 408,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Romeo Power by 148.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 85,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Romeo Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Romeo Power by 144.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 223,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Romeo Power by 26.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $2,102,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.