Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 3,394 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BTRS were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 1,274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $978.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

