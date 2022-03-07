Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 5,540 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gannett were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,970,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after acquiring an additional 772,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 681,315 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,750,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCI. StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

About Gannett (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.