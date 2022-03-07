Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 815 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Surmodics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Surmodics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

SRDX opened at $43.40 on Monday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $606.56 million, a PE ratio of 361.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

