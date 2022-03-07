Michelle Robertson Sells 767 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $13,292.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 1,674,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

