Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

MAA stock opened at $214.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day moving average of $204.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.87 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

