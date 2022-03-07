Millennium Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of TowneBank worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TowneBank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

