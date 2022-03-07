Millennium Management LLC Purchases 22,832 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of LivePerson worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in LivePerson by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.