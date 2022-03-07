Millennium Management LLC Sells 187,978 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Hess Midstream worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.61%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

