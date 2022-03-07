Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Miller Industries by 142.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Miller Industries by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

MLR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. 228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

