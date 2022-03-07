Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NERV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

