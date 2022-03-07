MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

INKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

INKT stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

