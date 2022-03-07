Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) One Day Volume Tops $343,653.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $343,653.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for approximately $3,038.60 or 0.07946706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.81 or 0.06529774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,161 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

