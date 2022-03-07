Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.58 Million

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to announce $73.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $145.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.77 million, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $68.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $473,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $21.29 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

