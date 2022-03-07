MKM Partners Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $80.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.80.

DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

